Ashton Kutcher Calls Out Immigration Ban at SAG Awards 2017 (Video)

Ashton Kutcher opens the show with a speech condemning the ban on immigration at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” the actor said while opening the show. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are. And we love you and we welcome you.”

Many celebs have spoken out about Trump‘s ban on immigration throughout the show, including the first winner of the night, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

