Brie Larson & Fiance Alex Greenwald Couple Up at SAG Awards 2017

Brie Larson is all smiles as she arrives with fiance Alex Greenwald at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress stunned in a white gown as she arrived at the event.

Last year, Brie won Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress for her role in Room.

FYI: Brie is wearing a custom Jason Wu dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Repossi jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

