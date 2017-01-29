Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:24 pm

Brie Larson & Fiance Alex Greenwald Couple Up at SAG Awards 2017

Brie Larson & Fiance Alex Greenwald Couple Up at SAG Awards 2017

Brie Larson is all smiles as she arrives with fiance Alex Greenwald at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress stunned in a white gown as she arrived at the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brie Larson

Last year, Brie won Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress for her role in Room.

FYI: Brie is wearing a custom Jason Wu dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Repossi jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald arriving on the red carpet…
Just Jared on Facebook
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 01
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 02
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 03
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 04
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 05
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 06
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 07
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 08
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 09
brie larson fiance alex greenwald couple up for sag awards 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SAG Awards, Alex Greenwald, Brie Larson, SAG Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here