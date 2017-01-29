Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:40 pm

Bryan Cranston Wins For 'All The Way' at SAG Awards 2017

Bryan Cranston Wins For 'All The Way' at SAG Awards 2017

Bryan Cranston won big at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 60-year-old actor looked sharp as he stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday evening (January 29) in Los Angeles.

Bryan took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for his role as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way.

He was up against John Turturro and Riz Ahmed, who were both nominated for their roles in The Night Of.

FYI: Riz is wearing Z Zegna. John is wearing rag & bone.
Just Jared on Facebook
bryan cranston wins at 2017 sag awards 01
bryan cranston wins at 2017 sag awards 02
bryan cranston wins at 2017 sag awards 03
bryan cranston wins at 2017 sag awards 04
bryan cranston wins at 2017 sag awards 05
bryan cranston wins at 2017 sag awards 06
bryan cranston wins at 2017 sag awards 07
bryan cranston wins at 2017 sag awards 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SAG Awards, Bryan Cranston, John Turturro, Riz Ahmed, SAG Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here