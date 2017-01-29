Bryan Cranston Wins For 'All The Way' at SAG Awards 2017

Bryan Cranston won big at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 60-year-old actor looked sharp as he stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday evening (January 29) in Los Angeles.

Bryan took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for his role as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way.

He was up against John Turturro and Riz Ahmed, who were both nominated for their roles in The Night Of.

FYI: Riz is wearing Z Zegna. John is wearing rag & bone.