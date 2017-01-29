Bryce Dallas Howard's SAG Awards Gown Can Be Bought for Just $308!

Bryce Dallas Howard looked stunning while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards and her dress is actually affordable for fans!

The 35-year-old actress is known for buying her own red carpet gowns at department stores and she showed off her latest find on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

Bryce wore a Dress the Population sequin gown in the berry color and you can get it now for just $308!

FYI: Bryce finished off her look with Jimmy Choo shoes, an Emm Kuo clutch, Irene Neuwirth jewels, and Adir Abergel x Lelet NY hair accessories.