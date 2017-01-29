Top Stories
Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:50 pm

Casey Affleck Explains Why He Didn't Thank Ben Affleck During Golden Globes Speech

Casey Affleck Explains Why He Didn't Thank Ben Affleck During Golden Globes Speech

Casey Affleck and his Manchester By the Sea co-star Lucas Hedges present on stage at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Casey recently won the 2017 Golden Globe for his work in the film, but didn’t thank his older brother Ben Affleck in his speech. Now, he’s explaining why.

“I was sort of just curious as to what I was supposed to be thanking him for,” Casey told E! News. “Maybe he thought he was involved in the movie, but he wasn’t. There’s a lot of things to thank Ben for, but standing at the Golden Globes was not the moment to do it since he wasn’t involved in the movie.”

Also pictured inside: their Manchester By the Sea co-star Gretchen Mol on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.
Photos: Getty
