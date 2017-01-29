Dev Patel, Rami Malek, & More Hollywood Guys Suit Up for SAG Awards 2017

Dev Patel is all smiles as he arrives at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actor rocked a navy suit as he attended the awards show, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Lion.

Also at the awards show was Glen Powell and Jonah Hill along with Rami Malek who rocked a cool printed tux.

FYI: Rami is wearing a Dior Homme tux, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Panrai watch. Dev is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli suit. Glen is wearing a Dior suit.