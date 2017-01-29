Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:54 pm

Dev Patel, Rami Malek, & More Hollywood Guys Suit Up for SAG Awards 2017

Dev Patel, Rami Malek, & More Hollywood Guys Suit Up for SAG Awards 2017

Dev Patel is all smiles as he arrives at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actor rocked a navy suit as he attended the awards show, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Lion.

Also at the awards show was Glen Powell and Jonah Hill along with Rami Malek who rocked a cool printed tux.

FYI: Rami is wearing a Dior Homme tux, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Panrai watch. Dev is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli suit. Glen is wearing a Dior suit.
Just Jared on Facebook
dev rami suit up for sag awards 2017 01
dev rami suit up for sag awards 2017 02
dev rami suit up for sag awards 2017 03
dev rami suit up for sag awards 2017 04
dev rami suit up for sag awards 2017 05
dev rami suit up for sag awards 2017 06
dev rami suit up for sag awards 2017 07
dev rami suit up for sag awards 2017 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SAG Awards, Dev Patel, Glen Powell, Jonah Hill, Rami Malek, SAG Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here