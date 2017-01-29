Emma Stone's SAG Awards 2017 Look Is Stunning!

Emma Stone is dressed to impress at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 28-year-old La La Land star was in attendance at the event, held on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles, with her co-star Ryan Gosling, looking absolutely stunning.

Emma and Ryan are both nominated this evening! Best of luck to the nominees.

FYI: Emma is wearing an Alexander McQueen asymmetric draped dress, Alexander McQueen clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany and Co jewelry. Ryan is wearing Gucci with Christian Louboutin shoes.

