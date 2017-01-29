Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:02 pm

Emma Stone's SAG Awards 2017 Look Is Stunning!

Emma Stone's SAG Awards 2017 Look Is Stunning!

Emma Stone is dressed to impress at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 28-year-old La La Land star was in attendance at the event, held on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles, with her co-star Ryan Gosling, looking absolutely stunning.

Emma and Ryan are both nominated this evening! Best of luck to the nominees.

FYI: Emma is wearing an Alexander McQueen asymmetric draped dress, Alexander McQueen clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany and Co jewelry. Ryan is wearing Gucci with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Make sure to tune in for the SAG Awards, airing RIGHT NOW on TNT and TBS!
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 01
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 02
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 03
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 04
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 05
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 06
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 07
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 08
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 09
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 10
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 11
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 12
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 13
emma stone ryan gosling sag awards 2017 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SAG Awards, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, SAG Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here