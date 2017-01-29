France's Iris Mittenaere Wins Miss Universe - Meet the Winner!

Miss France Iris Mittenaere just won the 2017 Miss Universe competition!

The competition took place over several days in the Philippines, and culminated in a live show airing moments ago.

It has been 64 years since a woman from France took home the title of Miss Universe! Iris is 24 years old, and is currently studying dental surgery in school. She hopes to spread the message about the importance of dental care, according to reports.

Iris is also reportedly a fan of traveling and cooking.

Follow Iris on Instagram to keep up with her latest updates!

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier was the runner-up this year.

Congratulations to Miss France!

See photos from Iris’ swimwear, National Costume, and evening gown competitions below…