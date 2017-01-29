Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 10:28 pm

'Hidden Figures' Wins SAG Awards' Top Prize, Taraji P. Henson Calls for Unity in Amazing Speech! (Video)

The cast of Hidden Figures won the top prize of the night at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards and star Taraji P. Henson had the honor of delivering the acceptance speech on behalf of the ensemble.

Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, and the rest of the cast all joined Taraji on stage to accept the award on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

“This story is of unity,” Taraji said during the speech. “This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins every time.”

Hidden Figures beat out Captain Fantastic, Fences, Manchester By the Sea, and Moonlight to win the award. The film is also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars next month!
