Jeffrey Tambor & His 'Transparent' Family Attend SAG Awards 2017
Jeffrey Tambor and his wife Kasia Ostlun pose for pictures as they arrive at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.
The 72-year-old actor was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Comedy for his role on Transparent.
Jeffrey was joined at the awards show by his co-stars Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Kathryn Hahn, and Alexandra Billings.
FYI: Kathryn is wearing an Adeam dress, Brian Atwood shoes, and Jen Fischer jewelry.
