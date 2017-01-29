Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:06 pm

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls Immigration Ban 'Un-American' During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls Immigration Ban 'Un-American' During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has already taken home a SAG Award and had a lot to say during her acceptance speech!

The 56-year-old Veep star was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series during the show on Sunday evening (January 29) in Los Angeles.

“Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG awards, I look out at the million or probably even a million and a half people in this room, and I say this award is legitimate and I won,” Julia joked during her speech.

On a more serious note, she added, “I want you all to know, I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled Religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. I’m an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.”

Julia was joined during the show by her co-stars Anna Chlumsky, Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh.

FYI: Julia is wearing a Lela Rose dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Just Jared on Facebook
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 01
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 02
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 03
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 04
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 05
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 06
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 07
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 08
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 09
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 10
julia louis dreyfus speaks against immigration ban 2017 sag awards 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SAG Awards, Anna Chlumsky, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Matt Walsh, SAG Awards, Sam Richardson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here