Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls Immigration Ban 'Un-American' During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

The 56-year-old Veep star was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series during the show on Sunday evening (January 29) in Los Angeles.

“Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG awards, I look out at the million or probably even a million and a half people in this room, and I say this award is legitimate and I won,” Julia joked during her speech.

On a more serious note, she added, “I want you all to know, I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled Religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. I’m an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.”

Julia was joined during the show by her co-stars Anna Chlumsky, Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh.

