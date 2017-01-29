Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:40 pm

Kerry Washington Makes Political Statement on the SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet

Kerry Washington Makes Political Statement on the SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet

Kerry Washington made a small but powerful statement of solidarity at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The Scandal actress pinned a safety pin to the sleeve of her gown to protest Donald Trump’s swift action against immigrants immediately after he took office.

The safety pin, which symbolizes solidarity with marginalized groups, became an important political statement inspired by Brexit.

“I’ll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin” Kerry shared before she hit the red carpet.

Kerry was nominated for Outstanding Peformance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in Confirmation, but the award went to Sarah Paulson for her turn in The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

FYI: Kerry is wearing Cavalli Couture white off-the-shoulder long bell-sleeved gown, with allover tonal crystal, pearl and sequin embroidery, in a leopard motif
Just Jared on Facebook
kerry washington on sag red carpet 01
kerry washington on sag red carpet 02
kerry washington on sag red carpet 03
kerry washington on sag red carpet 04
kerry washington on sag red carpet 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SAG Awards, Kerry Washington, SAG Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here