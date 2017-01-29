Kerry Washington Makes Political Statement on the SAG Awards 2017 Red Carpet

Kerry Washington made a small but powerful statement of solidarity at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The Scandal actress pinned a safety pin to the sleeve of her gown to protest Donald Trump’s swift action against immigrants immediately after he took office.

The safety pin, which symbolizes solidarity with marginalized groups, became an important political statement inspired by Brexit.

“I’ll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin” Kerry shared before she hit the red carpet.

Kerry was nominated for Outstanding Peformance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in Confirmation, but the award went to Sarah Paulson for her turn in The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

FYI: Kerry is wearing Cavalli Couture white off-the-shoulder long bell-sleeved gown, with allover tonal crystal, pearl and sequin embroidery, in a leopard motif