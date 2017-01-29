Kirsten Dunst & Teresa Palmer Both Bring Dates to SAG Awards 2017!

Kirsten Dunst rocked a gorgeous ruffled dress on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight.

The event was held at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress was joined by her younger brother Christian.

Also in attendance was Teresa Palmer, turning heads in a sequined gown, as well as her husband Mark Webber. Head to our gallery to see the pics!

During the show, the stunt ensemble from Teresa‘s movie Hacksaw Ridge was honored with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

FYI: Teresa is wearing a Valentino dress, Sophia Webster shoes, Stefere jewelry, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.