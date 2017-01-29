Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps Give Us Serious BFF Goals at SAG Awards!

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps are definitely the most adorable friends at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The ladies held hands while walking down the red carpet to celebrate Michelle‘s nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for her work in the movie Manchester By the Sea.

The award went to Viola Davis for Fences.

“Sometimes going to fancy awards shows feels a lot like Prom, especially when you pose outside of your front door for pictures. Also, maybe I should bring back the wrist corsage?” Busy captioned the below photo on Instagram.

FYI: Michelle is wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Busy is wearing a Jeffrey Dodd gown and Aldo shoes.