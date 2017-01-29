Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 10:25 pm

'Modern Family' Cast Beams With Pride at SAG Awards 2017

'Modern Family' Cast Beams With Pride at SAG Awards 2017

Modern Family stars Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell couldn’t have worn bigger smiles on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

Julie and Ty — along with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ed O’Neill — may be veterans at the SAG Awards, but they beamed like first-time nominees.

Modern Family received two nominations. The cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, which went to Orange is the New Black. Ty was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to William H. Macy, who roasted President Donald Trump in his speech, for Shameless.

Jesse was accompanied by his husband, Justin Mikita. Ty‘s wife, Holly, was his date for the big night.

FYI: Julie is wearing J. Mendel.
Just Jared on Facebook
modern family cast at sag awards 01
modern family cast at sag awards 02
modern family cast at sag awards 03
modern family cast at sag awards 04
modern family cast at sag awards 05
modern family cast at sag awards 06
modern family cast at sag awards 07
modern family cast at sag awards 08
modern family cast at sag awards 09
modern family cast at sag awards 10
modern family cast at sag awards 11
modern family cast at sag awards 12
modern family cast at sag awards 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SAG Awards, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Modern Family, SAG Awards, Television, Ty Burrell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here