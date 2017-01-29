'Modern Family' Cast Beams With Pride at SAG Awards 2017

Modern Family stars Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell couldn’t have worn bigger smiles on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

Julie and Ty — along with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ed O’Neill — may be veterans at the SAG Awards, but they beamed like first-time nominees.

Modern Family received two nominations. The cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, which went to Orange is the New Black. Ty was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to William H. Macy, who roasted President Donald Trump in his speech, for Shameless.

Jesse was accompanied by his husband, Justin Mikita. Ty‘s wife, Holly, was his date for the big night.

FYI: Julie is wearing J. Mendel.