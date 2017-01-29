The focus was just on the actors during the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards and we have the full list of winners right here!

Actors in both movies and television shows were honored during the event. The two projects that had multiple wins during the evening included Fences and The Crown, both with two awards for its stars.

Hidden Figures won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The film is also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars next month!

Click inside to see the full list of winners from the SAG Awards…

SAG Awards 2017 – Complete Winners List

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Captain Fantastic”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures” – WINNER

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences” – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land” – WINNER

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” – WINNER

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, “Fences” – WINNER

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Sterling K. Brown, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” – WINNER

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Sarah Paulson, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson – WINNER

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

John Lithgow, “The Crown” – WINNER

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown” – WINNER

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

William H. Macy, “Shameless” – WINNER

Jeffery Tambour, “Transparent”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis Dreyfus, “Veep” – WINNER

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Black-ish”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black” – WINNER

“Veep”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Marvel’s Luke Cage”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Doctor Strange”

“Hacksaw Ridge” – WINNER

“Jason Bourne”

“Nocturnal Animals”

53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin