SAG Awards 2017 Fashion Roundup: Stripes & Patterns Rule the Red Carpet

So many talented ladies stepped out in style for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

While we noticed a ton of pink dresses and lots of elegant black gowns too, our eyes couldn’t help but get drawn to the multitude of colors, patterns, and geometric shapes.

Michelle Williams, for example, shimmered in a striped, sequined Louis Vuitton number that you can stare at for hours.

