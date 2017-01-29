Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 10:39 pm

SAG Awards 2017 Fashion Roundup: Stripes & Patterns Rule the Red Carpet

Next Slide »

SAG Awards 2017 Fashion Roundup: Stripes & Patterns Rule the Red Carpet

So many talented ladies stepped out in style for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

While we noticed a ton of pink dresses and lots of elegant black gowns too, our eyes couldn’t help but get drawn to the multitude of colors, patterns, and geometric shapes.

Michelle Williams, for example, shimmered in a striped, sequined Louis Vuitton number that you can stare at for hours.

Click through the slideshow to see the SAG biggest fashion statements…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SAG Awards, SAG Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here