SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:57 pm

Salma Hayek & Rashida Jones Stun at SAG Awards 2017

Salma Hayek & Rashida Jones Stun at SAG Awards 2017

Salma Hayek and Rashida Jones looked gorgeous at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The actresses stepped out in some pastel colors as they hit the red carpet on Sunday evening (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The duo were also joined on the carpet by Jeff Bridges and his wife Susan Geston.

During the ceremony, Salma presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie to Bryan Cranston.

FYI: Salma is wearing Gucci and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Rashida is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, Stuart Weitzman sandals and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
