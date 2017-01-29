Top Stories
Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:26 pm

Sarah Paulson Urges Everyone to Donate Extra Money to ACLU

Sarah Paulson Urges Everyone to Donate Extra Money to ACLU

Sarah Paulson won big at the 2017 SAG Awards!

The 42-year-old actress won big for her work as Marcia Clark in The People vs OJ Simpson. Sarah brought Marcia as her date on the red carpet, and thanked her during her speech.

Sarah also dedicated the award to her co-stars – two of who joined her on the red carpet: Sterling K Brown (with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe) and Courtney B Vance.

Watch Sarah’s speech below…

FYI: Sarah is wearing a custom Vera Wang gown, Brian Atwood shoes, Tyler Alexander clutch, and Nirva Modi jewels.

