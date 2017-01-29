'Stranger Things' Wins at SAG Awards 2017, David Harbour Gives Rousing Speech (Video)

The cast of Stranger Things won big at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

David Harbour gave a passionate speech on behalf of the cast, who won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and the crowd ate up every word!

Other actors joining David on stage included individual nominee Winona Ryder, as well as Cara Buono and Matthew Modine, who walked the carpet with his daughter Ruby.

FYI: Winona is wearing a custom Ryan Roche dress and Eva Fehren jewelry.

Click inside to read the transcript of David Harbour’s speech…

“In light of all that is going on in the world today, it is difficult to celebrate the already-celebrated Stranger Things,” David told the crowd. “But this award from you, who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe — like me — that great acting can change the world, is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and – women to go deeper and through our art, to battle against fear, self-centeredness, and the exclusivity of a predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone.”

“We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive. Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies,” he added. “We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy what we have envisioned for ourselves and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility!”