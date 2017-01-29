This is Why Evan Rachel Wood Only Wears Suits Now

Evan Rachel Wood made a promise to herself not to conform when it comes to fashion choices for the red carpet.

The 29-year-old Westworld actress, who looked lovely in a blue velvet Altuzarra suit at the 2017 SAG Awards, explained why she’s sticking to her favorite suits.

“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Evan Rachael told E! News. “I promised myself this year that I would wear a suit to every award show.”

“I dunno, a lot of it is personal,” she added. “I think I myself felt pressure a lot of times that I had to look or dress a certain way, and especially growing up with the industry. So I thought, you know, I’m just gonna go the other way and reach out to a little girl who is like me, possibly. So that’s what I’m going for this year. It’s all about choice. Choice. Options.”

