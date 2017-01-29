Top Stories
Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:18 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross & 'Black-ish' Cast Look Sharp at SAG Awards 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross & 'Black-ish' Cast Look Sharp at SAG Awards 2017

The stars of the hit ABC series Black-ish hit the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight!

Tracee Ellis Ross rocked head-to-toe black as she posed for pics at the event, held at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Laurence Fishburne (we’re digging his kimono-inspired look), Anthony Anderson, his wife Alvina Stewary, and Deon Cole.

“Going to the @SAGAwards!” Tracee shared on Instagram before the event, along with the photo below. “@AnthonyAnderson is nominated for Best Actor, Comedy & our cast is nominated for Best Ensemble, Comedy, so fingers crossed for a @blackishABC win! #blackish #SAGAwards.”

FYI: Tracee is wearing Narcisa Pheres, Lydia Courteille, L’Dezen, and Yvel jewelry.
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
