Who Won Miss Universe 2017? Meet the Winner!

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who won the Miss Universe competition this evening!

The 2017 Miss Universe competition just wrapped up and we now know the winner!

This year, 86 Miss Universe contestants competed for the coveted title in the Philippines. Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham acted as co-hosts this year.

Last year, you may remember Pia Wurtzbach won the competition, but, you may remember the controversy when Steve Harvey accidentally announced the wrong name.

Miss France – Iris Mittenaere