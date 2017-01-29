Top Stories
SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show &amp; Red Carpet Coverage!

SAG Awards 2017 - Full Show & Red Carpet Coverage!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, &amp; More Info!

Miss Universe 2017 - Hosts, Judges, Performers, & More Info!

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Famous Muslims - Meet 20 Celebs Who Practice the Faith

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Paula Patton Blames Robin Thicke For Son's Emotional Issues

Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:55 pm

Who Won Miss Universe 2017? Meet the Winner!

Who Won Miss Universe 2017? Meet the Winner!

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who won the Miss Universe competition this evening!

The 2017 Miss Universe competition just wrapped up and we now know the winner!

This year, 86 Miss Universe contestants competed for the coveted title in the Philippines. Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham acted as co-hosts this year.

Last year, you may remember Pia Wurtzbach won the competition, but, you may remember the controversy when Steve Harvey accidentally announced the wrong name.

Click inside to find out who won the 2017 Miss Universe competition…

Miss France – Iris Mittenaere
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Miss Universe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian wears a tiny bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica - TMZ
  • Princess Diana statue to be built in Kensington Palace - Gossip Cop
  • Yara Shahidi speaks out against Donald Trump's Muslim ban - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose shares sexy pics from her vacation in Hawaii - Radar
  • Inside Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Italian getaway - Lainey Gossip
  • The Santa Monica airport is closing - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here