Sun, 29 January 2017 at 9:53 pm

Why Isn't Andrew Garfield at the SAG Awards 2017?

Why Isn't Andrew Garfield at the SAG Awards 2017?

Andrew Garfield was noticeably absent at the 2017 SAG Awards.

The 33-year-old actor is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Hacksaw Ridge, but didn’t attend the show on Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

“I am sad. No #andrewgarfield tonight. He’s home sicky in bed. @SAGawards,” E! News reported Marc Malkin tweeted.

Andrew‘s category hasn’t been announced yet, but he’s up against Casey Affleck, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen, and Denzel Washington.
