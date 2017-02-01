Amber Heard Enjoys a Day Off From Filming 'Aquaman' in L.A.

Amber Heard leaves her car in a parking garage as she arrives at the Peninsula Hotel on Monday afternoon (January 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress looked pretty in a white, sheer blouse and jeans as she made her way into the hotel for a business meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

Amber recently began filming her upcoming superhero movie Aquaman.

Last week, Amber joined co-stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson for their first table read.



Aquaman is set to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.