Ariana Grande Debuts 'Everyday' Lyric Video - Watch It Now!

Ariana Grande has finally dropped her lyric video for “Everday” and it was so worth the wait!

The 23-year-old entertainer had fans stream the song on Spotify in order to unlock the super cute video.

Ariana kept things simple in the vid directed by Chris Marrs Piliero.

She looked totally stunning while singing the new single in front of a black backdrop and even showed off some of her dance moves.

“💛 #EverydayLyricVideo on @Vevo now ♡ I love you enjoy,” Ariana wrote on her Instagram.

Check out the entire lyric video below…