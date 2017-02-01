Top Stories
Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Wed, 01 February 2017 at 12:55 pm

Ariana Grande Debuts 'Everyday' Lyric Video - Watch It Now!

Ariana Grande Debuts 'Everyday' Lyric Video - Watch It Now!

Ariana Grande has finally dropped her lyric video for “Everday” and it was so worth the wait!

The 23-year-old entertainer had fans stream the song on Spotify in order to unlock the super cute video.

Ariana kept things simple in the vid directed by Chris Marrs Piliero.

She looked totally stunning while singing the new single in front of a black backdrop and even showed off some of her dance moves.

“💛 #EverydayLyricVideo on @Vevo now ♡ I love you enjoy,” Ariana wrote on her Instagram.

Check out the entire lyric video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ariana Grande

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former President Barack Obama spotted on vacation with Michelle in the Caribbean - TMZ
  • Bethenny Frankel's ex husband Jason Hoppy arrested for stalking her - Gossip Cop
  • Stiles and Lydia had a major moment in the Teen Wolf winter finale! - Just Jared Jr
  • Olivia Munn sparks engagement rumors to Aaron Rodgers while wearing ring on her left ring finger - Radar
  • Katy Perry has been working on her latest project for over four years - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film role! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here