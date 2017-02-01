Bachelor's Corinne Plays Fun Game of 'Who'd You Rather' with Surprise Ending - Watch Now!

Corinne from The Bachelor, who is considered the “villain” for Nick Viall‘s season, makes an appearance on The Ellen Show and the interview ends abruptly due to a funny mistake by Ellen.

The 24-year-old contestant was playing “Who’d You Rather,” and choosing between Nick and Zac Efron, Nick and Drake, Nick and Ed Sheeran, and more.

When Corinne answered “Nick,” but appeared as if she was going to say “Drake,” Ellen responded with “You had a D in your mouth.” Ellen then burst into laughter and had to end the game.

