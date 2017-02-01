Top Stories
Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Wed, 01 February 2017 at 10:15 am

Bachelor's Corinne Plays Fun Game of 'Who'd You Rather' with Surprise Ending - Watch Now!

Bachelor's Corinne Plays Fun Game of 'Who'd You Rather' with Surprise Ending - Watch Now!

Corinne from The Bachelor, who is considered the “villain” for Nick Viall‘s season, makes an appearance on The Ellen Show and the interview ends abruptly due to a funny mistake by Ellen.

The 24-year-old contestant was playing “Who’d You Rather,” and choosing between Nick and Zac Efron, Nick and Drake, Nick and Ed Sheeran, and more.

When Corinne answered “Nick,” but appeared as if she was going to say “Drake,” Ellen responded with “You had a D in your mouth.” Ellen then burst into laughter and had to end the game.

Click inside to watch more from Corinne…
bachelors corinne ellen show 01
bachelors corinne ellen show 02
bachelors corinne ellen show 03

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Corinne Olympios, Ellen DeGeneres, The Bachelor, Video

