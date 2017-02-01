Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Cody Christian has returned to social media after his private videos leaked online.

“Love each and every one of you with all of my heart. Incredibly grateful for the unwavering support. Enjoy the winter finale tonight!,” the 21-year-old actor tweeted out before Teen Wolf‘s winter finale.

After Cody‘s videos were leaked, fans rallied around him and showed him lots of support.

Last night’s winter finale of Teen Wolf was shocking! The moment we’ve all been waiting for finally happened – Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) and Lydia (Holland Roden) kissed.