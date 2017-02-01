Top Stories
Wed, 01 February 2017 at 11:20 am

Frank Pellegrino Dead - 'Sopranos' Star Passes Away From Lung Cancer at 72

Frank Pellegrino Dead - 'Sopranos' Star Passes Away From Lung Cancer at 72

Sopranos star Frank Pellegrino has passed away at the age of 72. He had been battling lung cancer since last year.

The actor was famous for the role of FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso on the hit HBO series from 1999–2004. He was also the co-owner of the famous Italian restaurant Rao’s in New York City.

“New York lost a piece of New York yesterday. Frankie was an icon, one of the most unique and remarkable people I’ve ever met in my life, with one of the biggest hearts. If anyone had a problem, they would go to Frankie and he would help them. He was one of the bravest men I ever met in my life,” Frank‘s friend Bo Dietl told People.

Our thoughts are with Frank‘s loved ones.
