Gigi Hadid Talks with 'British Vogue' About Date Nights with Zayn Malik at the Movies!

Gigi Hadid takes the cover of British Vogue‘s March 2017 issue, photographed by Mario Testino!

The 21-year-old model was joined for the shoot by brother Anwar Hadid, also photographed by the famed photographer.

“When I’m in LA I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend [Zayn Malik] and doing art and cooking,” Gigi told the mag. “We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.’”

See the full shoot in the March issue of British Vogue, on sale Friday.