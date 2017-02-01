Top Stories
Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Wed, 01 February 2017 at 7:20 am

Jennifer Garner Gets An Early Start to Her Day

Jennifer Garner Gets An Early Start to Her Day

Jennifer Garner sips on her morning coffee as she steps out on Tuesday morning (January 31) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress wore an all black outfit as she dropped off her kids at school before heading to the gym for an early workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Over the weekend, Jen was spotted going makeup-free as she spent the afternoon checking out some books at a library.

Up next on Jen‘s film slate is The Tribes of Palos Verdes – which is set to premiere later this year.
Photos: AKM-GSI
