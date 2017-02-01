Top Stories
Wed, 01 February 2017 at 8:18 am

Jesse Williams & Tracee Ellis Ross Star in Kenzo's Spring Campaign!

Jesse Williams & Tracee Ellis Ross Star in Kenzo's Spring Campaign!

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross team up in Kenzo‘s brand new Spring 2017 campaign!

The 35-year-old actor and the 44-year-old Black-ish actress are joined by musician Kelsey Lu, who’s featured on Solange‘s album A Seat At the Table, in the ads shot by twin photographers Jalan and Jibril Durimel.

The campaign will be accompanied by a short original film by Grammy nominee Kahlil Joseph, who was the creative lead for Beyonce‘s Lemonade.

The short, called Music is my Mistress, will be released on February 20 and will show how “music is much more than mere sound and rhythm. This story casts music herself as the central character of an unfolding drama across cultures, space, and time.”

See all the pics below…
Credit: Jalan and Jibril Durimel; Photos: KENZO
Posted to: Fashion, Jesse Williams, Kelsey Lu, Tracee Ellis Ross

