Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Wed, 01 February 2017 at 9:22 am

Johnny Depp's Former Business Managers Make Shocking Claims About 'Ultra-Extravagant Lifestyle'

Last month, it was reported that Johnny Depp filed a $25 million fraud lawsuit against his business managers at The Management Group, and they have now filed a cross-complaint with some shocking claims.

In the new papers, TMG wrote of the 53-year-old actor (via People), “[he lived an] ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.”

TMG added it “complied with all of its fiduciary obligations under the law and that Depp is responsible for his own financial waste,” and wants $560,000 in unpaid fees from Johnny.

The company adds that if he was told he couldn’t afford his lifestyle, he “often engaged in profanity-laced tirades where he abused the professionals surrounding him and claimed that he would work harder to afford whatever new item he wanted to purchase.” In addition, regarding his divorce with Amber Heard, the papers say, “his advisors — TMG, Jake Bloom, Depp’s family lawyer and [his sister, Christi] Dembrowski — all warned Depp to get a pre-nup. After initially agreeing to do so, however, Depp dropped it and announced he was getting married anyway without a pre-nup.”

Click inside to read how much Johnny spends per month…

- $30,000 per month on wine.
- $75 million on 14 residences.
- $300,000 per month on 40 full time employees.
- $200,000 per month on private planes.
- $10 million for years to support friends and family.
Photos: Getty
  • Jake

    Just another Nicolas Cage.

  • MFGBali

    He’ll make a lot of movies now to solve his financial problems.

  • surreal

    “$3 million to blast the ashes of Hunter S. Thompson out of a custom-made cannon in Aspen, Colorado.” – Some rich people are bonkers.

  • agus

    I hope that another clients of TMG observe like they behave when something goes wrong and they don’t want to have their private informations published publicly all over the world.

  • agus

    It was one-time event 10 years ago to fulfill the last will of HST.

  • Phil the Donahue

    I told everyone he’s a loser when amber divorced him but of course people defended depp. He’s a loser alcoholic from Kentucky.

  • Visitor

    Glad people are finally revealing this washed up wannabe rocker for who he is … a washed up, drunken fool.

  • Do Tell

    I don’t know why Depp chose the path he did. He could have been the biggest movie star ever. He was very handsome and had a somewhat “aura” about him. Instead I think he took it for granted and did things halfway. He seemed to want to be a rocker, but that never took off for him either.

    On top of it all, he had various relationships, stayed with the mother of his children for many years, then one day, jumped up and married this young filly without a prenup.

    I don’t get it.

  • http://secure49.com Liam Garcia

  • Do Tell

    It’s sad. At one point, I really liked him. He was cute. But when I learned about his druggie lifestyle, etc, that was it for me.

    This is the time for him to try to make a comeback like Robert Downey Jr, but he’ll never do it if he doesn’t clean up his life.

  • Molly

    Depp looks sad and mean in most of his photos—I don’t know if he cares—but it would be nice to see him smile in real life rather than just in his movies.

  • Do Tell

    Depp probably doesn’t care and that’s too bad. So many trained, talented actors out there who would die to be in his position. He should take advantage of the gifts he was given and do good with them.

    I hope Depp is not going to be known as a totally washed up actor by the end of his career and/or life.

  • LittlePaperStars

    The Hunter S Thompson thing was public knowledge years ago, he’s talked about it in interviews so I don’t know why it’s some big thing now. And honestly, how he lives his life and how he spends the money he’s earned through films and investments is up to him. He’s not the first to do it and he won’t be the last. He’s not some crazy billionaire running the US who won’t publish his taxes. People are focussing on the fact he spends $30,000 on wine, well that could literally be two bottles (yes, we know it’s not but it could be), but what no one is saying is he’s employing 40 people, 40, full time. That’s more jobs than a lot of small businesses. He’s not a fundamentally bad person, he has his problems, and I hope he works through them and we get back that wonderful, quirky, clever actor we used to have.

  • Do Tell

    Of course, he can do what he wants to do, but people around him are probably concerned for a good reason. These actors have to prepare for the dry years ahead so that they don’t end up poor… as so many do. Depp is getting old now. He’s been blessed with his good looks. But he’s also played so many weird characters that I’m doubting he’ll be able to work as long as a less physically attractive actor like Tom Hanks.

    It’s good to be smart.

  • LittlePaperStars

    I’m not denying that, and I agree, tho I suspect property was seen as a good investment. But I’ve read some articles or some comments and he’s being demonised for living his life how he wishes. Of course, he should be sensible and look after his pot, because he’ll probably go full Brando at some point and become somewhat reclusive. It’s a shame none of these figures include what I presume are significant figures spent on putting Lily and Jack through school etc. I’d like to know how much Amber sponged out of him too.

  • MHR

    So sad to see people FINALLY seeing Johnny for who he is: these are the same people who WOULDN’T believe Amber now finally believe it because big surprise: BUSINESS MEN are speaking out against Johnny. Sexism is so strong especially among women themselves. It’s sick. The same people also believed in EVERY LIE told about Hillary, while NOT believing in EVERY UGLY TRUTH told about Trump. Why don’t humans evolve faster? How do we fix our broken society?

  • TinkerThinker

    Oh my god! The first celebrity ever for this to happen to. This list spans 17 years. Celebrities get in this trouble, it happens. This is called a company trying to save face. No one here spends more than they should? Point is, just like the divorce, people need to let it happen. The report also included his yacht he hasn’t had for 4 years and property he has already sold.

  • TinkerThinker

    quit worrying about rich people in trouble.

  • guest

    looks like in real life he is mean
    read the part about abusing the employees.
    add the part about the abuse to his wife
    wake up, he’s an actor. He isn’t like the people think he is by watching his movies

  • guest

    More scandalous report from his the court docs: He moved his mother who used to live closer to him, so she couldn’t see his bad behavior and decadent lifestyle

  • TinkerThinker

    Yet you’re here judging him. This happens fairly often to the biggest stars. No matter his spending (half of the list doesn’t apply as property has been sold and much of this is from pre 2010) none of this takes away failure to turn in his taxes or giving out third party loans unauthorized. This is smoke for TMG to prevent PR nightmares. Soon it’ll probably be found to be the fault of both parties. TMG by default screwed him on taxes which is enough to tell me how much they care about their clients. Financial companies aren’t supposed to cost you over 5 million in fees for late taxes.

  • TinkerThinker

    Looks sad and like he’s been through a huge nightmare to me. He smiles very often and is one of the nicest men in Hollywood as said by anyone he has met or worked with.

  • TinkerThinker

    Happened to Lenny Kravitz too along with a slew of others.

