Johnny Depp's Former Business Managers Make Shocking Claims About 'Ultra-Extravagant Lifestyle'

Last month, it was reported that Johnny Depp filed a $25 million fraud lawsuit against his business managers at The Management Group, and they have now filed a cross-complaint with some shocking claims.

In the new papers, TMG wrote of the 53-year-old actor (via People), “[he lived an] ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.”

TMG added it “complied with all of its fiduciary obligations under the law and that Depp is responsible for his own financial waste,” and wants $560,000 in unpaid fees from Johnny.

The company adds that if he was told he couldn’t afford his lifestyle, he “often engaged in profanity-laced tirades where he abused the professionals surrounding him and claimed that he would work harder to afford whatever new item he wanted to purchase.” In addition, regarding his divorce with Amber Heard, the papers say, “his advisors — TMG, Jake Bloom, Depp’s family lawyer and [his sister, Christi] Dembrowski — all warned Depp to get a pre-nup. After initially agreeing to do so, however, Depp dropped it and announced he was getting married anyway without a pre-nup.”

Click inside to read how much Johnny spends per month…

- $30,000 per month on wine.

- $75 million on 14 residences.

- $300,000 per month on 40 full time employees.

- $200,000 per month on private planes.

- $10 million for years to support friends and family.