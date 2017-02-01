Top Stories
Wed, 01 February 2017 at 5:20 am

Kanye West to Debut Yeezy Season Five During New York Fashion Week

Kanye West to Debut Yeezy Season Five During New York Fashion Week

Kanye West is returning to New York Fashion Week!

The 39-year-old rapper will debut his latest fashion collaboration with Adidas later this month, Fashionista.com confirms.

Kanye will present his season five of his Yeezy clothing line on Wednesday, February 15 at Pier 59 Studios in New York City.

During the past few NYFW seasons, Kanye has debuted his Yeezy collections at Madison Square Garden and Roosevelt Island.

In case you missed it, it was recently reported that Kanye will not be attending the upcoming Grammy Awards despite being nominated for eight awards.
