Karlie Kloss Shows Off Her Amazing Style While in Australia!

Karlie Kloss is showing off her impeccable style while on vacation Down Under!

The 24-year-old model was spotted arriving in Australia on Monday (January 30) while wearing a red dress and sneakers.

The next day, Karlie was first spotted out in a strapless black dress before changing into a pretty, silk dress for dinner.

The first stop Karlie made when she arrived in Australia was for coffee!

“The rumors are true… Melbourne coffee game is strong,” Karlie captioned the below picture.

