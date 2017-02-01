Top Stories
Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Wed, 01 February 2017 at 3:50 am

Karlie Kloss Shows Off Her Amazing Style While in Australia!

Karlie Kloss Shows Off Her Amazing Style While in Australia!

Karlie Kloss is showing off her impeccable style while on vacation Down Under!

The 24-year-old model was spotted arriving in Australia on Monday (January 30) while wearing a red dress and sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

The next day, Karlie was first spotted out in a strapless black dress before changing into a pretty, silk dress for dinner.

The first stop Karlie made when she arrived in Australia was for coffee!

“The rumors are true… Melbourne coffee game is strong,” Karlie captioned the below picture.

A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

FYI: Karlie is wearing a red Express dress.
karlie kloss shows off her style in australia 01
karlie kloss shows off her style in australia 02
karlie kloss shows off her style in australia 03
karlie kloss shows off her style in australia 04
karlie kloss shows off her style in australia 05

