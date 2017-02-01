Kim Kardashian Testifying in Paris Robbery Case From New York City

Kim Kardashian is currently in New York City testifying about being robbed at gunpoint back in Paris, France in October of 2016.

The 36-year-old reality star is in a room with the French judge and attorneys, which is allowed due to the laws in the country. Kim is reportedly going over what happened to her, and identifying suspects, TMZ reports.

Kim brought North and Saint West with her to New York City, but Kanye West is not with them. Kim felt strong enough to do this without Kanye, and she was worried it would be stressful for him, according to reports.