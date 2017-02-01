Top Stories
Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Wed, 01 February 2017 at 9:28 am

Leslie Mann Doesn't Think Hubby Judd Apatow Is Funny!

Leslie Mann Doesn't Think Hubby Judd Apatow Is Funny!

While Judd Apatow may have directed a ton of comedies – from The 40-Year-Old Virgin to Knocked Up to Trainwreck, but his wife Leslie Mann doesn’t seem to find him funny.

“We are not funny around the house. I don’t find Judd that funny,” the 44-year-old actress expressed while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (January 30). “He’s funny in his professional life but not at home, he doesn’t even look at me.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leslie Mann

Pictured: Leslie and Judd attending The Cinema Society screening of her latest film The Comedian at The Museum of Modern Art alongside co-stars Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Edie Falco, Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Veronica Ferres, Jessica Kirson, Jim Norton, and director Taylor Hackford on Tuesday (January 31) in New York City.

Also in attendance was Taylor‘s wife Helen Mirren, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, Trevor Noah, Clive Davis, Nico Tortorella and Tony Bennett, who all made their to the after party at The Friars Club, where Avion tequila cocktails were served.


Leslie Mann – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

FYI: Leslie is wearing a jumpsuit by Roland Mouret, Saint Laurent shoes, Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry by Serenity.
Just Jared on Facebook
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 01
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 02
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 03
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 04
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 05
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 06
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 07
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 08
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 09
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 10
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 11
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 12
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 13
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 14
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 15
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 16
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 17
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 18
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 19
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 20
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 21
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 22
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 23
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 24
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 25
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 26
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 27
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 28
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 29
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 30
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 31
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 32
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 33
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 34
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 35
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 36
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 37
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 38
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 39
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 40
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 41
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 42
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 43
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 44
leslie mann doesnt think hubby judd apatow is funny 45

Credit: Dave Allocca; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Clive Davis, Danny DeVito, Edie Falco, Helen Mirren, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Apatow, Justin Mikita, Leslie Mann, Lucy DeVito, Nico Tortorella, Robert De Niro, Taylor Hackford, Tony Bennett, Trevor Noah

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former President Barack Obama spotted on vacation with Michelle in the Caribbean - TMZ
  • Bethenny Frankel's ex husband Jason Hoppy arrested for stalking her - Gossip Cop
  • Stiles and Lydia had a major moment in the Teen Wolf winter finale! - Just Jared Jr
  • Olivia Munn sparks engagement rumors to Aaron Rodgers while wearing ring on her left ring finger - Radar
  • Katy Perry has been working on her latest project for over four years - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film role! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure49.com Liam Garcia

    I got paid 104000 dollars in 2016 by working on-line from home a­n­d I did it by wo­rking part-time f­­o­­r several h /daily. I’m using work opportunity I came across from company that i found online and I am so happy that i made so much money. It’s very newbie-friendly a­n­d I’m so blessed that i found this. Here’s what I do… http://statictab.com/h8vxywm

  • Barry

    That’s cute, honey.
    And he does not think your voice is the most annoying thing ever, that clearly is the first reason you don’t really have a convincing movie career by yourself.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here