Leslie Mann Doesn't Think Hubby Judd Apatow Is Funny!

While Judd Apatow may have directed a ton of comedies – from The 40-Year-Old Virgin to Knocked Up to Trainwreck, but his wife Leslie Mann doesn’t seem to find him funny.

“We are not funny around the house. I don’t find Judd that funny,” the 44-year-old actress expressed while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (January 30). “He’s funny in his professional life but not at home, he doesn’t even look at me.”

Pictured: Leslie and Judd attending The Cinema Society screening of her latest film The Comedian at The Museum of Modern Art alongside co-stars Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Edie Falco, Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Veronica Ferres, Jessica Kirson, Jim Norton, and director Taylor Hackford on Tuesday (January 31) in New York City.

Also in attendance was Taylor‘s wife Helen Mirren, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, Trevor Noah, Clive Davis, Nico Tortorella and Tony Bennett, who all made their to the after party at The Friars Club, where Avion tequila cocktails were served.



Leslie Mann – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

FYI: Leslie is wearing a jumpsuit by Roland Mouret, Saint Laurent shoes, Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry by Serenity.