Mary Tyler Moore's Husband Breaks Silence on Her Death

Mary Tyler Moore‘s husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, has broken his silence on the death of his wife of over 33 years.

“I can’t believe she is gone. Mary was my life, my light, my love. The emptiness I feel without her with me is without bottom. She was a force of nature who fiercely defended her autonomy even as her health was failing. Mary was fearless, determined, and willfull. If she felt strongly about something, or that there was truth to be told, she would do it, no matter the consequences,” he told People.

“She was kind, genuine, approachable, honest, and humble. And she had that smile. Oh, to see her smile that smile, just once more. … My sadness is only tempered by the remarkable outpouring of good wishes, tributes, and personal ‘Mary stories’ told, with heart, by those touched by her grace,” Robert‘s statement continued. “As long as we all remember her, talk about her, share our stories about her, and what she meant to us, her light will never go out.”

Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 last week after life support was withdrawn at a hospital in Connecticut.