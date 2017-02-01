Wed, 01 February 2017 at 10:35 am
North West Models Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Yeezy Kids Line!
North West is quite the little model while showing off Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new Yeezy children’s line!
“Kanye & my kids line coming soon! #SequinDress #ShearlingCoat,” Kim captioned one of the photos of North, 3, modeling the outfit.
“Hey, where’s our model? See daddy and mommy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces,” Kim added in a different video. “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”
See one of the videos below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Snapchat Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West
Sponsored Links by ZergNet