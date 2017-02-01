Top Stories
Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Wed, 01 February 2017 at 10:35 am

North West Models Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Yeezy Kids Line!

North West Models Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Yeezy Kids Line!

North West is quite the little model while showing off Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new Yeezy children’s line!

“Kanye & my kids line coming soon! #SequinDress #ShearlingCoat,” Kim captioned one of the photos of North, 3, modeling the outfit.

“Hey, where’s our model? See daddy and mommy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces,” Kim added in a different video. “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”

See one of the videos below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Snapchat
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former President Barack Obama spotted on vacation with Michelle in the Caribbean - TMZ
  • Bethenny Frankel's ex husband Jason Hoppy arrested for stalking her - Gossip Cop
  • Stiles and Lydia had a major moment in the Teen Wolf winter finale! - Just Jared Jr
  • Olivia Munn sparks engagement rumors to Aaron Rodgers while wearing ring on her left ring finger - Radar
  • Katy Perry has been working on her latest project for over four years - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film role! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • LittlePaperStars

    “Hey, Kim, I got an idea, lets hock together a kids line, people will buy any shit if we put our name on it. Oh and we can use our kid to sell it…grab your phone”

  • Lee

    No words.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here