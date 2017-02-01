North West Models Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Yeezy Kids Line!

North West is quite the little model while showing off Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new Yeezy children’s line!

“Kanye & my kids line coming soon! #SequinDress #ShearlingCoat,” Kim captioned one of the photos of North, 3, modeling the outfit.

“Hey, where’s our model? See daddy and mommy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces,” Kim added in a different video. “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”

See one of the videos below!