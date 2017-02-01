Octavia Spencer, Katharine McPhee & Emily VanCamp Celebrate Tyler Ellis' 5th Anniversary!!

Octavia Spencer, Katharine McPhee and Emily VanCamp strike a pose while attending the Tyler Ellis 5th Anniversary Celebration held at Chateau Marmont on Tuesday (January 31) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were joined by Ahna O’Reilly, Bethany Joy Lenz, Annabeth Gish, Carter Jenkins, AJ and Aly Michalka, Crystal Reed, Kelly Rutherford, JoAnna Garcia and Michelle Trachtenberg at the event also celebrating the launch of the Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection.

Over the weekend, Octavia and her Hidden Figures co-stars – Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae – hit the stage to accept the top prize of the night at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

