Wed, 01 February 2017 at 7:50 am

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic of Her Dog on the 'Quantico' Set

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic of Her Dog on the 'Quantico' Set

Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she arrives at an early morning taping of Good Morning America on Monday morning (January 30) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and red floral-print dress with a navy trench coat as she made her way to her appearance.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

Later that day, Priyanka changed into an all white dress as she stepped out for another appearance.

Priyanka recently took to Instagram to share a new picture of her adorable pup Diana while on set of her of hit show Quantico.

Mood.. that's what happens when it's a fraturday! #midnightshoots @diariesofdiana @abcquantico

A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

10+ pictures inside of Priyanka Chopra stepping out in NYC…
