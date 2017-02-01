Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic of Her Dog on the 'Quantico' Set
Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she arrives at an early morning taping of Good Morning America on Monday morning (January 30) in New York City.
The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and red floral-print dress with a navy trench coat as she made her way to her appearance.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra
Later that day, Priyanka changed into an all white dress as she stepped out for another appearance.
Priyanka recently took to Instagram to share a new picture of her adorable pup Diana while on set of her of hit show Quantico.
10+ pictures inside of Priyanka Chopra stepping out in NYC…