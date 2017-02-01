Ruby Rose to 'Cosmopolitan': 'I Have a Very Healthy Sex Life'

Ruby Rose looks so sultry on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s March 2017 issue, on newsstands February 7.

Here’s what the 30-year-old John Wick: Chapter 2 star had to share:

On social media: “There are things that I’m always going to be very vocal about, like LGBTQ and animal rights. I have a platform and I can open up a dialogue, but I also know that I’m just an actor. I’m just another person with an opinion no better than anyone else’s opinion. I don’t overanalyze. I just write from the heart, post it, and hope for the best. Then I move on.”

On being comfortable with her sexuality: “I’m very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can’t be. I’m lucky I can explore. I have a very healthy sex life, and there’s something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world.”

On marriage: “According to the news, I’ve been engaged five times. For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married. When you don’t have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think, My aunt’s gay so she can’t get married, or I’m weird because I feel the same way. So it’s important to break down that barrier. I’m more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with someday.”

