Zachary Quinto Set To Be Honored At Oscar Wilde Awards 2017!

Zachary Quinto is dapper as he poses alongside his longtime love Miles McMillan at the BOSS after party held during 2017 New York Fashion Week: Men’s at Skylight Modern on Tuesday (January 31) in New York City

The 39-year-old actor and Miles, 27, were joined by Edgar Ramirez and Miles Teller, who also joined them in the front of the presentation that same day.

It was recently announced that Zachary is set to be honored at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards, according to THR.

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, Glen Hansard and Martin Short are also set to be honored at the event taking place on Feb. 23 at J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica.