Fri, 03 February 2017 at 11:36 am
Beyonce Could Be Paid for Coachella, Even if She Cancels
- Here is why Beyonce could make a million dollars for Coachella, even if she doesn’t perform – TMZ
- 10 big things that happened last night on Riverdale – Just Jared Jr
- Celebs are reacting to Kellyanne Conway‘s citation of a fictional massacre – Gossip Cop
- You have to see what Mariah Carey wore to work out – Lainey Gossip
- And Rihanna freaked out over Mariah‘s outfit because… – MTV
- NFL stars are reading mean tweets – TooFab
- 27 reasons to invest in a new outfit in honor of the Super Bowl – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet