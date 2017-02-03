Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 12:30 pm

DNCE Drops New Song 'Forever' on 'Lego Batman Movie' Soundtrack - Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

DNCE Drops New Song 'Forever' on 'Lego Batman Movie' Soundtrack - Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

With The Lego Batman Movie just one week away, now is the perfect time to start rocking out to the film’s soundtrack.

The track list features new music from artists like DNCE (“Forever”) and Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump (“Who’s the (Bat)Man”), as well as old tracks from Cutting Crew, Alesso and Tove Lo.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine also did an instrumental remake of “Everything Is Awesome.”

Listen below, and download on iTunes. Disc one (tracks 1-12) is the soundtrack, while disc two (tracks 13-28) is the original score by Lorne Balfe.

Don’t miss The Lego Batman Movie when it hits theaters next Friday (February 10)!


The Lego Batman Movie: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Click inside to read the lyrics to DNCE’s “Forever”…
JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for over $14 million - TMZ
  • Melania Trump is still planning on moving into the White House - Gossip Cop
  • Ansel Elgort drops the music video for his new song "Thief" - Just Jared Jr
  • Lindsay Lohan parties with a mystery man in Greece - Radar
  • Harry Styles is joined by tons of celeb guests for his birthday party - Lainey Gossip
  • 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, pays off $22 million debt - The Hollywood Reporter
