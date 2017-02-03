DNCE Drops New Song 'Forever' on 'Lego Batman Movie' Soundtrack - Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

With The Lego Batman Movie just one week away, now is the perfect time to start rocking out to the film’s soundtrack.

The track list features new music from artists like DNCE (“Forever”) and Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump (“Who’s the (Bat)Man”), as well as old tracks from Cutting Crew, Alesso and Tove Lo.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine also did an instrumental remake of “Everything Is Awesome.”

Listen below, and download on iTunes. Disc one (tracks 1-12) is the soundtrack, while disc two (tracks 13-28) is the original score by Lorne Balfe.

Don’t miss The Lego Batman Movie when it hits theaters next Friday (February 10)!



The Lego Batman Movie: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

