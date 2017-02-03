'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of Stills Released!

A gallery of 24 photos from the upcoming movie Fifty Shades Darker starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson has been released and you can see them all here!

The movie is the sequel to the smash hit Fifty Shades of Grey and cast members Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, and Eloise Mumford all return along with the addition of Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote, and Eric Johnson.

Here is the official synopsis: “When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.”

Make sure to see photos of the stars at the Los Angeles premiere.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on February 10.

20+ pictures inside from the movie Fifty Shades Darker…