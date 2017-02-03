Halle Berry & Daniel Craig Film L.A. Riots Movie 'Kings'

Halle Berry and Daniel Craig raise their hands in the air while filming a scene for the upcoming L.A. riots movie Kings on Thursday night (February 2) in California’s San Fernando Valley.

The Oscar-winning actress plays a woman who is secretly in love with Daniel‘s character Ollie, one of the only white residents in South Central Los Angeles in the early 1990s.

Ollie befriends Halle‘s character, who is a foster mother, and they work together to track down the kids during the violence of the L.A. riots.

Back in 1992, 55 people died during the six days that the riots lasted in the wake of the acquittal of the policemen who beat an African American taxi driver named Rodney King.