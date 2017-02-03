Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Ariana Grande & John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 12:11 pm

Halle Berry & Daniel Craig Film L.A. Riots Movie 'Kings'

Halle Berry & Daniel Craig Film L.A. Riots Movie 'Kings'

Halle Berry and Daniel Craig raise their hands in the air while filming a scene for the upcoming L.A. riots movie Kings on Thursday night (February 2) in California’s San Fernando Valley.

The Oscar-winning actress plays a woman who is secretly in love with Daniel‘s character Ollie, one of the only white residents in South Central Los Angeles in the early 1990s.

Ollie befriends Halle‘s character, who is a foster mother, and they work together to track down the kids during the violence of the L.A. riots.

Back in 1992, 55 people died during the six days that the riots lasted in the wake of the acquittal of the policemen who beat an African American taxi driver named Rodney King.
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel craig halle berry film la riots movie kings 01
daniel craig halle berry film la riots movie kings 02
daniel craig halle berry film la riots movie kings 03
daniel craig halle berry film la riots movie kings 04
daniel craig halle berry film la riots movie kings 05
daniel craig halle berry film la riots movie kings 06
daniel craig halle berry film la riots movie kings 07

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Daniel Craig, Halle Berry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for over $14 million - TMZ
  • Melania Trump is still planning on moving into the White House - Gossip Cop
  • Ansel Elgort drops the music video for his new song "Thief" - Just Jared Jr
  • Lindsay Lohan parties with a mystery man in Greece - Radar
  • Harry Styles is joined by tons of celeb guests for his birthday party - Lainey Gossip
  • 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, pays off $22 million debt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here