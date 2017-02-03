Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande & John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 2:00 pm

Idris Elba Gets Dating Advice from Kids While Searching for a Valentine! (Video)

Idris Elba is giving fans the chance to be his date on Valentine’s Day later this month and while prepping for his date, he is getting advice from children!

The 44-year-old actor is joining forces with Omaze to let fans give a donation to charity for a chance to win a trip to have a date with him.

While the actual date won’t take place on February 14, Idris promises to make you feel like it actually is Valentine’s Day when he goes on the date with the winner.

Watch the funny video below!


Idris Elba Gets Valentines Day Advice from Kids // Omaze
