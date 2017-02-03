Top Stories
Fri, 03 February 2017

Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Sunday in the Park' Will Not Compete at Tony Awards 2017

Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Sunday in the Park' Will Not Compete at Tony Awards 2017

Our hopes of seeing Jake Gyllenhaal at the 2017 Tony Awards in June have been shattered as it was just announced that his upcoming musical revival of Sunday in the Park with George will not be submitted for awards consideration.

The 36-year-old actor is returning to Broadway to star in the musical alongside Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford.

“The producers of Sunday in the Park with George will not be submitting Hudson Theatre’s engagement of this New York City Center production for awards eligibility,” the producers said in a statement. “With a season so full of tremendous, soon-to-be long-running new musicals and revivals, the producers feel this extremely limited, special run of Sunday stands most appropriately outside of any awards competition. The production is nevertheless proud to be part of such a landmark Broadway season.”

While it was not mentioned, another reason for the decision could be that the producers don’t want to give away 1,600 free tickets to Tony voters as the show will only run for 10 weeks, leaving little time to recoup the investment, according to Variety.
  • Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for over $14 million - TMZ
  • Melania Trump is still planning on moving into the White House - Gossip Cop
  • Ansel Elgort drops the music video for his new song "Thief" - Just Jared Jr
  • Lindsay Lohan parties with a mystery man in Greece - Radar
  • Harry Styles is joined by tons of celeb guests for his birthday party - Lainey Gossip
  • 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, pays off $22 million debt - The Hollywood Reporter
