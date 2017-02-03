Top Stories
Fri, 03 February 2017 at 10:50 am

Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' That Never Happened, Tries to Correct Her Mistake

Kellyanne Conway tried to defend President Trump‘s travel ban by bringing up the “Bowling Green massacre,” but the event never happened and Twitter blew up slamming the counselor to the president.

“I bet there was very little coverage. I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Kellyanne said on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

The “massacre” didn’t get covered by networks because no massacre actually happened in Bowling Green, Kent. What she was trying to refer to was when two Iraqi citizens who were living in Bowling Green were arrested and later sentenced for attempting to send weapons and money to al-Qaeda in Iraq.


Kellyanne Conway Cites ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ To Defend Refugee Ban

Click inside to read Kellyanne Conway’s tweet correcting her mistake…

